In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Jonathan Lee / 27 August 2020 7:03 pm / 0 comments

Together with the 2021 Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover has also introduced the refreshed 2021 Discovery Sport. The year-old three-row SUV will get much of the same updates as its smaller, more stylish sibling, plus a more powerful special-edition model.

Just like the Evoque, the biggest news is the introduction of the Pivi range of infotainment systems, first seen on the Defender, to replace the Touch Pro unit. This change, enabled by the fitment of the new Electric Vehicle Architecture, introduces a customisable flat interface that allows users to control various functions right from the home screen, reducing the number of taps by a claimed average of 50%.

Users will also be able to connect two Bluetooth devices at once, update the software over the air and boost their smartphone signal when coupled with the optional Qi wireless charger. The upgraded Pivi Pro system is particularly beneficial as it comes with a separate battery, which lets it go to sleep mode when the engine is off. This means that it will be operational as soon as the car is unlocked – no more long startup times.

It is also more responsive and comes with native Spotify integration as part of the Online Pack. Navigation is bundled in with the Pivi Pro system, featuring machine learning for optimised routing; it will even know to mute voice guidance if you’re on familiar roads.

Land Rover has also upgraded the optional Activity Key – now with a built-in LCD, it eliminates the need for a conventional keyfob, allowing you to unlock and start the car. Additionally, the Evoque is now available with an advanced cabin filtration system that works with the existing air ionisation system – important given the current global situation. It keeps out allergens and fine particulates under 2.5 microns in size and comes with a carbon filter to remove odours and volatile organic compounds (VOC).

Other changes include USB-C ports for faster device charging, reverse autonomous emergency braking and a three-dimensional 360-degree camera system that lets you pan around the car to check the surroundings. There’s also a new steering wheel that ditches the distinctive, customisable circular dials for a more conventional scroll wheel.

The Discovery Sport also gets the more powerful and efficient 2.0 litre Ingenium four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. As usual, the variants roughly correspond to the power figures – the D165 produces 163 PS and 380 Nm of torque, while the D200 churns out 204 PS and 430 Nm.

This engine continues to get a 48-volt mild hybrid system that boosts acceleration and fuel economy. Transmission options include an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual for the D165, with all models coming with all-wheel drive. Unlike the Evoque, the Discovery Sport does not get the new 1.5 litre turbo three-pot petrol on its own, although you can still buy it as part of the P300e plug-in hybrid.

At the other end of the scale is a more powerful version of the 2.0 litre petrol, now kicking out 290 PS and 400 Nm, paired with the mild hybrid system and the eight-speed automatic. The quickest model in the range, the P290 gets from zero to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

This engine is only available as part of the sportiest Black Edition model, based on the R-Dynamic S trim level. As the name suggests, it gets the Black Pack with a black roof, door mirrors and exterior brightwork. It also comes as standard with 21-inch alloy wheels in either black or machined two-tone, hiding red brake callipers. Inside, buyers get a choice of either Luxtec Suedecloth or grained leather upholstery.

Standard kit includes premium LED headlights, keyless entry, a powered tailgate, titanium mesh interior trim, a leather steering wheel, Configurable Dynamics vehicle settings and a digital instrument cluster.