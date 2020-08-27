In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Jonathan Lee / 27 August 2020 3:42 pm / 0 comments

It’s only been a year since the new Range Rover Evoque has been on sale globally, but already Land Rover has given it a once over for the 2021 model year. The stylish second-generation SUV gets a slew of under-the-skin upgrades to keep it fresh on the market, along with the addition of a new special-edition model.

The biggest news is the introduction of the Pivi range of infotainment systems, first seen on the Defender, to replace the Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo units. This change, enabled by the fitment of the new Electric Vehicle Architecture, introduces a customisable flat interface that allows users to control various functions right from the home screen, reducing the number of taps by a claimed average of 50%.

Users will also be able to connect two Bluetooth devices at once, update the software over the air and boost their smartphone signal when coupled with the optional Qi wireless charger. The upgraded Pivi Pro system is particularly beneficial as it comes with a separate battery, which lets it go to sleep mode when the engine is off. This means that it will be operational as soon as the car is unlocked – no more long startup times.

It is also more responsive and comes with native Spotify integration as part of the Online Pack. Navigation is bundled in with the Pivi Pro system, featuring machine learning for optimised routing; it will even know to mute voice guidance if you’re on familiar roads. As before, the Evoque is available with either a single touchscreen up top or a second display for climate control and vehicle settings.

Land Rover has also upgraded the optional Activity Key – now with a built-in LCD, it eliminates the need for a conventional keyfob, allowing you to unlock and start the car. Additionally, the Evoque is now available with an advanced cabin filtration system that works with the existing air ionisation system – important given the current global situation. It keeps out allergens and fine particulates under 2.5 microns in size and comes with a carbon filter to remove odours and volatile organic compounds (VOC).

Other changes include USB-C ports for faster device charging, reverse autonomous emergency braking and a three-dimensional 360-degree camera system that lets you pan around the car to check the surroundings. There’s also a new steering wheel that ditches the distinctive, customisable circular dials for a more conventional scroll wheel, and as before it is available with heating and power adjustment.

Beyond the infotainment system, the other significant addition is under the bonnet. At the bottom of the range sits a new 1.5 litre Ingenium turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the same one found in the P300e plug-in hybrid. Shorn of much of its electric gubbins (it’s still fitted with an integrated starter/generator for regenerative braking), it makes 160 PS and 260 Nm of torque.

That’s enough for the Evoque P160 to get from zero to 100 km/h in 10.3 seconds while also being capable of delivering a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.0 litres per 100 km. In a move that will annoy off-roading purists to no end, the three-pot is only being made available with (shock horror!) front-wheel drive, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The updated 2.0 litre four-pot turbodiesel is also more powerful and efficient. The variants again roughly correspond to the power figures – the D165 produces 163 PS and 380 Nm, while the D200 churns out 204 PS and 430 Nm. This engine continues to get a 48-volt mild hybrid system that boosts acceleration, plus an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive (the D165 is also available as a front-wheel-drive manual).

The Lafayette/Nolita Edition

Elsewhere, Land Rover has updated the trim levels with the addition of a range-topping Autobiography model. Familiar to full-fat Range Rover owners, this variant is based on the R-Dynamic HSE and mixes bits from the Black Pack (gloss black grille, skid plates and door mirrors) with the standard copper accents. This pinkish-gold hue extends to the Range Rover badging for the first time.

Inside, the Autobiography gets full quilted Windsor leather upholstery and grey ash veneer. Standard equipment on this trim includes matrix LED headlights, 21-inch split-spoke alloy wheels in a machined two-tone finish, a panoramic glass roof, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and driver’s side memory, and heated rear seats.

There will also be a new Lafayette/Nolita Edition (depending on the market), named after the street and neighbourhood in New York City respectively. No matter the name, you get a Nolita Grey roof – a colour first seen on the Evoque First Edition. Based on the S trim level, it gets premium LED headlights with sequential indicators, 20-inch split-spoke two-tone alloys, the glass roof, premium mats and illuminated treadplates.