27 August 2020

Meet the 2021 Lister Stealth, dubbed Britain’s fastest SUV. It’s based on the already potent Jaguar F-Pace SVR, but its 5.0 litre supercharged V8 engine is tuned further to produce 675 PS and 881 Nm of torque. In quantitative terms, that’s a 22% increase over the F-Pace SVR’s stock output.

This increase in power is achieved by using a high-performance air filtration system and a custom-built intercooler, uprated dual supercharger pulleys that ram more air into the combustion chamber, as well as fitment of Lister’s proprietary engine management system.

With that, the Stealth accelerates from standstill to 60 mph (0 to 96 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, and will top out at an unrestricted speed of 314 km/h. Lister claims that the Stealth is the fastest and most powerful SUV Britain has ever produced, and it’s capable of beating the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren 570GT in a drag race at the Vmax200 testing ground.

Of course, stopping power has been upgraded as well, with all four corners getting larger rotors with beefier clampers. For design, the Lister Stealth gets a number of handmade bodywork enhancements, including the carbon-fibre front bumper with two large intakes, bespoke front splitter, a custom rear bumper with integrated CF diffuser, plus a specially-made stainless-steel exhaust system with CF tips.

Elsewhere, there are new side skirts, and the wheel arches have been widened to accommodate the Lister-designed 23-inch Vessel forged wheels. The Vossens are apparently the only component on the Stealth that is not made in the UK.

For the cabin, Lister chose the highest-grade Bridge of Weir Nappa leather for the upholstery. Customers get to choose up to 36 individual colour options, including 90 more stitching options that cover all aspects of the cabin, from t he seatbelts, sport seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and roof lining.

If the Lister Stealth has caught your eye, hurry up and put your order in, because production is limited to just 100 cars worldwide. The price? A cool £109,950 (RM605k) before options.

Company CEO Lawrence Whittaker said: “Creating Britain’s fastest SUV is not without its challenges, but our in-house design and development team have created a truly unique and world-class product with the Lister Stealth.”

“The launch of the Stealth continues our track record of creating bespoke, beautiful cars that major on performance, luxury and most of all owner and driver enjoyment, with a price point that significantly undercuts the competitors in this marketplace,” he added.