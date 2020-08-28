In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 28 August 2020 1:08 pm / 1 comment

For the past year, we’ve seen few spyshots of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, tipped to be codenamed R232. However, the convertible is clearly coming, as Stuttgart has released some official “spyshots” of the car undergoing testing.

The company has also confirmed what we already know – that Mercedes-AMG has taken over development of the SL. This means that the car should take on a sportier bent, especially as it will likely share the same architecture as the next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT.

Indeed, the SL looks to be far more aggressive than its more luxurious predecessor. It looks lower and meaner, drawing clear inspiration from the current GT. There are slim headlights that flank a trapezoidal grille, which should bear AMG’s Panamericana vertical bars.

At the back, you’ll find broad, slitlike tail lights, a low-mounted number plate recess and quad tailpipes – the shape of those exits are either round or rectangular, depending on the variant. With the GT lineup set to again feature a roadster version, the SL is expected to grow into a four-seater to provide some semblance of practicality and luxury. One departure from the preceding R231 is the return of a fabric folding roof, replacing the metal top introduced on the R230.

The SL should share powertrains with the GT, with the lineup rumoured to include a 435 PS version of the 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight-six and Affalterbach’s 4.0 litre biturbo V8 with either 522 PS or 612 PS, with the usual 43, 53 and 63 badges. A hybrid model is also expected – the SL 73 will likely feature a 204 PS electric motor to boost the V8 to around 800 PS and a massive 1,000 Nm of torque.