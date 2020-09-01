In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2020 10:58 am / 1 comment

The most practical Ferrari you can buy right now is the four-seat GTC4Lusso, but no longer. According to a report by Motor1, production of the shooting brake, which is the successor to the FF, has been phased out.

This is contrary to what The Drive reported earlier, where it was claimed that the model would still be produced. In a statement to Motor1, Ferrari said, “in accordance with its five-year model strategy announced in 2017 and the company’s standard model life cycle, Ferrari has phased out production of the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T.”

The GTC4Lusso was first launched in 2016 with an improved version of Ferrari’s all-wheel drive system (called the 4RM Evo), all-wheel steering and a 6.3 litre NA V12 rated at 690 PS (681 hp) and 700 Nm of torque. This was joined by the GTC4Lusso T later on, which was rear-wheel drive only but kept the all-wheel steering system. It also used a smaller 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 that produced 610 PS (602 hp) and 760 Nm.

With the GTC4Lusso out of the way, Ferrari’s future plans will include an entry into the SUV segment with the Purosangue that is said to debut by 2022. Details are scarce for now, but the SUV is said to measure about five metres long and be built on a new front-engined, rear-wheel drive platform – the latter being similar to the GTC4Lusso.