In Cars, Videos, Volkswagen, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 2 September 2020 9:55 am / 2 comments

The sleek Volkswagen Arteon has finally landed in Malaysia. It’s locally-assembled in Pekan, Pahang, comes in a single R-Line trim, and is priced at RM221,065 (after SST exemption). Included in the price is a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance, and five years free roadside assistance.

The pre-facelift Arteon R-Line is powered by the Passat’s 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission. Shift paddles are standard.

In terms of equipment, it gets full LED headlights, LED tail lights with sequential indicators, integrated trapezoidal tailpipes, 19-inch Montevideo turbine-style two-tone alloy wheels, and a powered boot (opens hatch style) that opens up to reveal a 563-litre boot.

Also on are the 11.7-inch digital instrument display and the top 9.2-inch Discover Pro touchscreen with GPS navigation. The latter offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity, and this is hooked up to a 700-watt, 11-speaker Dynaudio sound system. A triple-zone climate control, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers are included.