Covid-19 has devastated the economy and Malaysians have put off buying big ticket items such as cars to weather the storm. Have you heard of something along those lines before? Well, it’s probably not true, if the shopping mall crowds and car sales are indicators.
In yet another piece of evidence that the government’s Penjana economic stimulus plan is working, Proton’s latest sales figures show that its year-to-date August 2020 sales of 61,672 units have surpassed 2019 levels by 46 units. Yes, the year 2020 – much of it under the grip of Covid-19 and lockdowns – has seen more Proton sales than in peaceful 2019.
And it’s Proton, so this isn’t a case of “rich people are not affected”. Overall total industry volume (TIV) breached the 50,000 mark for the second month in a row, building some momentum for Malaysian car industry as a whole, boosted by the sales tax exemption for vehicle purchases in 2020. Recent international news also hint at a fast revival – see PSA and Toyota.
Proton’s August sales of 11,378 units was its second best month of the year. That number is 14% lower than July’s eight-year monthly record, but still 24.7% higher year-on-year. Proton estimates that its market share is 21.6% for August and 21.7% year-to-date.
Proton claims leadership of three segments that it plays in. The carmaker says that the Persona and Exora continue to lead their classes (B-segment sedan and MPV), while the X70 remains the best-selling SUV in Malaysia, extending its lead in August.
“Proton is pleasantly surprised by how quickly we have been able to recover the lost sales during the MCO period, as it only took us three months to get back on track. By exceeding our YTD volume in August, we are quietly confident of recovery from the headwinds of Covid-19,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.
“The positive effect this has on the company, our employees and the vendor community cannot be understated and we hope to continue this trend until the end of the year so as to give the automotive industry ecosystem a strong boost,” he added.
Comments
Tahniah to Proton. Well Done
Abang-abang sapot la Proton. jgn la asyik nk mengidam rasa civic, crv, alfad, sorento, bmw motorrad je…kne patriotik tau
Also tahniah to Game-Changing Geely and Li Chunrong for supporting and managing Proton. Thanks to them, Proton can do well during the Covid-19 pandemic
Tahniah P1!
P1, Geely, Mesidis, Volvo, Lotus > all
My friend and some other his friends resigned as p1 sales person n move to toyota cos he say p1 always cheating in sales. Their actual sales figure alot lower.
Ahem, shouldn’t your name be P1 hater instead for spreading BS like that?
If the sales figures were a cheat, wouldn’t that come from you and your friends falsifying the sales figures back to the company? Yeah right sure Kunta.
Level playing field with equal tax structure first.
Proton now enjoy higher tax reliefs even though technically not local brand.
yealo, not local parts
rakyat not job
Proton been absorbing SST way before the current tax holiday to give Malaysians a more value-driven pricing. Tell me any other car brand doing that, national or non-national.
Cannot! Later my Perodua complain they have to close shop when nobody buys their cars anymore once cheaper Japanese brands enters the country.
Proton please complete with them like of Honda and Toyota. You guys should capture more customers of B segment sedan. Do these in your 2021 Persona and i will be the first to buy:
1. Please get rid of Punch CVT
2. Also big no to 4AT. At least 5AT like previous City.
3. LED headlight. Not important to me but Malaysian love LED headlight.
4. 6 airbags for all variants.
5. Front handrest. Come on this won’t cost so much ok
6. Adjustable rear headrest. Again, i don’t understand why not? I don’t think will cost so much ok.
There’s a lot of wealthy people who bought the X70 actually. The X70 is a better choice to get trashed on crap roads compared to their Cayenne.
Agreed. Our wealthy ppl call it beli, pakai buang.
goddamn jelly much, just be glad their doing better now
Previous month P1 boss claimed the Saga is segment’s leader… this month forgot to mention ke…?