In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 4 September 2020 5:23 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, which means it is also time for the weekly fuel price update, and a little joy for petrol users. The coming week of September 5 until September 11 will see a one sen drop for RON 95 and RON 97 petrols, while diesel prices are unchanged from last week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.71 per litre, down from RM1.72 last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol sees an adjustment to RM2.01 per litre, down from RM2.02 last week.

For Euro 2M diesel, this fuel will remain unchanged in price from RM1.78 last week. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel will be 10 sen dearer, also holding station at RM1.88 from last week.

These prices will remain in effect until September 11, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 35th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 87th in total for the format, running from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.