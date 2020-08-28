In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 28 August 2020 5:18 pm / 0 comments

Another Friday, which means it’s time again for the weekly fuel price update. There’s a small increase in the price of petrol, but diesel users will pay less for the fuel in the coming August 29 to Sept 4 week.

According to the ministry of finance, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will go up by one sen to RM1.72 per litre (RM1.71 per litre last week). Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol is also set to increase by one sen to RM2.02 per litre (RM2.01 per litre last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, the fuel will be cheaper in the coming week at RM1.78 per litre, which is two sen less than the RM1.80 per litre it was last week. Similarly, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.88 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until September 4, which is when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 34th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 86th edition in total for the format, running from Saturday until the following Friday.