In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / 21 August 2020 5:23 pm / 5 comments

It’s Friday, so time for another weekly fuel price update. Following last week’s increase in the retail price of all fuels, it’s a mixed bag of new prices for the coming week from August 22 to 28.

According to the ministry of finance, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will go up by three sen to RM1.71 per litre (RM1.68 per litre last week). Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol is set to also increase by three sen to RM2.01 per litre (RM1.98 per litre last week).

It’s a different case for Euro 2M diesel, as the fuel will be priced at RM1.80 per litre, which is two sen less than RM1.82 per litre last week. Similarly, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.90 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until August 28, which is when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 33rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 85th edition in total for the format, running from Saturday until the following Friday.