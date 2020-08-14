In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 14 August 2020 5:18 pm / 0 comments

Another Friday, which means it’s time for the usual weekly fuel price update. No cheer this week, as there is an increase in the retail price of all fuels for the coming August 15 to 21 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has been increased by five sen to RM1.68 per litre (RM1.63 per litre last week). The same goes for RON 97, which will cost five sen more per litre for the coming week, at RM1.98 per litre (RM1.93, previous week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, the fuel sees a three sen increase to RM1.82 per litre (RM1.79 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.92 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until August 21, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 32nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 84th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.