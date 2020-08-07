In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 7 August 2020 5:58 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, which means another weekly fuel price update. Good news for motorists, because the retail price of all fuels are set to be cheaper in the coming August 8 to 14 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has been lowered by five sen to RM1.63 per litre (RM1.68 per litre last week). The same goes for RON 97, which is five sen cheaper for the coming week at RM1.93 per litre (RM1.98, previous week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, the fuel gets a four sen reduction to RM1.79 per litre (RM1.83 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.89 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until August 14, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 31st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 83rd edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.