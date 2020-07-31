In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 31 July 2020 7:19 pm / 0 comments

With Friday comes the usual weekly fuel price update. No change in the price of petrol for the coming August 1 to 7 week, which is good news for users of the fuel, and while that for diesel is up, the increase is marginal.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will continue to be priced as it was last week, at RM1.68 per litre. There is also no revision to the price of RON 97, the fuel remaining at RM1.98 per litre for the coming week.

As for Euro 2M diesel, it gets a one sen increase to RM1.83 per litre (RM1.82 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.93 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until August 7, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 30th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 82nd edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.