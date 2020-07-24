In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 24 July 2020 5:34 pm / 3 comments

It’s Friday, and so it’s time for the usual weekly fuel price update. Good news for motorists, because fuel is set to be cheaper in the coming July 25 to 31 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.68, down four sen from the RM1.72 per litre it was last week. Likewise, RON 97 gets a four sen reduction, which sees its price being lowered from RM2.02 to RM1.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Euro 2M diesel drops by five sen to RM1.82 per litre (RM1.87 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.92 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until July 31, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 29th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 81st edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.