In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 17 July 2020 5:10 pm / 0 comments

With Friday comes another round of the usual weekly fuel price update. For the coming July 18 to 24 week, motorists will continue to pay the same pump prices they did the previous week, as there are no price revisions for both petrol and diesel.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will continue to be priced at RM1.72 per litre as it was last week. Likewise, the price of RON 97 remains at RM2.02 per litre.

Meanwhile, Euro 2M diesel continues to be priced at RM1.87 per litre. This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, remains priced at RM1.97 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until July 24, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 28th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 80th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.