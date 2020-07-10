In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2020 5:11 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, so time for the usual weekly fuel price update again. For the coming July 11 to 17 week, fuel is set to become most costly, which is bad news for motorists, as it represents a reversal of last week’s drop in pricing.

The ministry of finance has announced that starting from tomorrow, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.72 per litre, up seven sen from the RM1.65 it was last week. Similarly, RON 97 is set to be seven sen more expensive at RM2.02 per litre, compared to RM1.95 last week.

Meanwhile, Euro 2M diesel will be priced at RM1.87 per litre, which is a three sen increase from RM1.84 per litre last week. This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.97 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until July 17, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 27th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 79th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.