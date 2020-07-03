In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 3 July 2020 5:19 pm / 6 comments

Another Friday, and so it’s time for the usual weekly fuel price update. After having gone on an upward path for nearly two months, there’s finally some good news for motorists – fuel is set to become a bit cheaper in the coming July 4 to 10 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.65 per litre in the coming week, down four sen from the RM1.69 it was last week. Similarly, RON 97 gets a four sen drop and goes to RM1.95 per litre for the coming week (RM1.99 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, it’s a two sen decrease for the fuel, which means its price has been revised to RM1.84 per litre (RM1.86 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.94 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until July 10, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 26th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 78th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.