Another Friday, which means it’s time for the usual weekly fuel price update. The upward trend in global oil prices has resulted in a further increase in fuel prices at the pump for the coming June 27 to July 3 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.69 per litre in the coming week, up 10 sen from the RM1.59 it was last week. Similarly, RON 97 will go up by 10 sen to RM1.99 per litre for the coming week (RM1.89 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, it’s a nine sen increase for the fuel, which means its price has been revised to RM1.86 per litre (RM1.77 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.96 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until July 3, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 25th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 77th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.