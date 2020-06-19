In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 19 June 2020 5:12 pm / 3 comments

It’s Friday, which means its time for the usual weekly fuel price update. Once more, there’s little to cheer about, as the upward trend in fuel prices continues to bring about an increase in the price of fuel at the pump.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the coming June 20 to 26 week, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.59 per litre, up three sen from the RM1.56 it was last week. Similarly, RON 97 is up by three sen to RM1.89 per litre in the coming week (RM1.86 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, it’s a four sen increase for the fuel, which means its price has been revised to RM1.77 per litre (RM1.73 last week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.87 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until June 26, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 24th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 76th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.