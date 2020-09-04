In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Jonathan Lee / 4 September 2020 4:04 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen may be weeks away from unveiling the ID.4 electric SUV, but Skoda has stolen a march on its parent company by debuting its version of the car first – the Enyaq iV. This is the Czech carmaker’s first car to ride on the group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) architecture, first seen on the ID.3 hatch.

Like the VW, the Skoda has a slightly cab-forward look, with a short front bonnet and overhang. The brand’s angular design language is on full display here – the front end is a riot of lines and facets, and the designers have pushed the closed-off octagonal grille further forwards. In keeping with the trend of illuminated grilles, upper trim levels get a Crystal Face which lights up the vertical slats with 130 LEDs.

This grille works with the matrix LED headlights and the optional full-LED tail lights to perform an animated sequence when locking and unlocking the car. Along the side, the Enyaq keeps the upswept window line of the ID.4 but has a more pronounced shoulder crease linking the head- and tail lights. There are eight wheel options available, ranging from 18 to a whopping 21 inches in diameter.

Inside, the Enyaq sports a very modern five-seater interior, consisting of a low-profile layered dashboard, a freestanding touchscreen, a slim 5.3-inch digital instrument display and a tall centre console with plenty of room to stow your belongings. The centre armrest hides a 6.2 litre Jumbo Box, while the compartment underneath the bridge-like centre console offers up another 11.4 litres of storage space.

Skoda is offering various Design Selections with different looks and sustainable materials. The Lodge, for instance, uses an upholstery made from 40% wool and 60% polyester from recycled PET bottles, while the ecoSuite uses cognac-coloured leather treated using olive leaf extracts.

As standard, the centre display measures 10 inches across but can be optioned up to a massive 13 inches. Based on the latest VW Modular Infotainment Matrix, it features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a Qi wireless charger. A touch slider eliminates the need for a physical volume control knob, and the system also recognises gesture controls.

It also features a new Laura voice control system which understands 15 languages, six of which come with natural speech recognition. The Skoda Connect app allows users to remotely control and schedule battery charging and the air-conditioning. Four speakers come as standard, with eight as an option; there’s also a Canton sound system with 12 speakers.

Skoda continues to provide a range of “Simply Clever” features on the Enyaq. Underneath the boot floor is an adjustable storage compartment that also has room for a charging cable, which has a cap and can be cleaned using a cable cleaner. Without a fuel filler cap to speak of, the brand’s trademark ice scraper (with a tyre tread depth gauge) can now be found within the tailgate. An umbrella is also hidden in the driver’s door, just like on a Rolls-Royce.

The Enyaq will be available with five powertrain variants. The base 50 model gets a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 109 kW (146 hp) and 220 Nm of torque, plus a 55 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 340 km. Opt for the 60 and the outputs are bumped up to 132 kW (177 hp) and 310 Nm, while the 62 kWh battery increases the range to 390 km.

But it’s the 80 that delivers the most range, with the 82 kWh battery enabling the Enyaq to travel an impressive 510 km between charges; here, power is rated at 150 kW (201 hp). The two range-topping models use the same battery but add a second electric motor on the front axle, with the range dropping slightly to 460 km.

The 80x increases the power output to 195 kW (261 hp), but the one you’ll really want is the performance RS model, which churns out a hefty 225 kW (302 hp). The latter gets from zero to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed 20 km/h higher than the other models, at 180 km/h.

All models are capable of 7.2 kW of AC charging and 50 kW of DC charging. The 60 increases maximum inputs to 11 kW for AC charging and 100 kW for DC charging, but only 80 variants and above get the full DC fast charging capability, with 150 kW of power.