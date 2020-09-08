In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2020 2:26 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) recently announced that it has transferred three of its retail outlets in Subang Jaya, Sabah and Sarawak to dealers effective September 1.

The new dealers are Borneo Mobility (Sabah) for the Kota Kinabalu outlet, Borneo Mobility (Sarawak) for the Kuching facility and PCM Subang Motor for the Subang Jaya branch. This move follows UMWT’s announcement in October 2017 that it will be transferring all of its retail operation branches to dealers and other relevant parties.

“It is essential for us to continue achieving high customer satisfaction standards. This allows us to increase intensity on high value added upstream activities such as product development, marketing and dealer network support, while dealers continue to dedicate themselves towards delivering customers satisfaction,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

“We are working ever more closely with our dealers now to realise a shared vision for UMWT, which is to deliver the concept of ‘Best In Town’, meaning more focused on one to one customer engagement,” he said, adding that this move also allows for a strong entrepreneurial spirit to create more value that benefits the local economy.