In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 9 September 2020 10:29 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

The Penang state government and Rapid Penang recently launched the CAT Bridge bus service, which links the mainland to Penang island. The service is currently free of charge and will continue to be so till December 31, 2020.

The CAT Bridge bus starts from Seberang Jaya on the mainland (Hotel The Blanket) and will make stops at Megamall Pinang and Queensbay Mall before reaching the Bukit Jambul Hub and Bayan Baru Hub. From the latter, one can reach various factories in the Free Industrial Zone (FIZ), which is divided into three zones.

The bus service runs from 6am to 11pm both ways and the frequency ranges from 15 minutes to every one hour, depending on the time of day. A total of 18 green buses will ply this bridge route. CAT Bridge replaces the previous BEST FIZ bus service that connected Seberang Jaya to the FIZ and Bayan Lepas Industrial Park.