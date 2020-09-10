In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Matthew H Tong / 10 September 2020 1:13 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Suzuki Swift facelift has landed in the UK, nearly four months after making its debut in Japan. This time, all 1.2 litre models are augmented with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system as standard, which reduces carbon emissions and improves fuel consumption.

The updated K12D Dualjet Hybrid 1.2 litre engine replaces the non-hybrid K12C from before, offering 83 PS and 107 Nm of torque that peaks at 2,800 rpm. The engine features a dual-injection system, electronic variable valve timing intake, variable displacement oil pump and electronic piston cooling jets.

A compact and lightweight 12-volt hybrid system features a belt-driven Integrated Starter Generator (ISG; puts out 2.3 kW and 50 Nm of torque), which assists the engine during acceleration and helps recoup energy via regenerative braking. A new 10 Ah lithium-ion battery replaces the older 3 Ah unit, too.

When equipped with a manual transmission, the front-wheel drive Swift Hybrid is claimed to consume just 4.1 litres of fuel per 100 km (WLTP cycle), and emits 111 grammes of CO2 per km. With a CVT, it would do the century sprint in 12.2 seconds.

Theres also an AllGrip Auto permanent all-wheel drive system available as option, but it is only available on the range-topping SZ5 manual variant. Again, it uses the same K12D hybrid powertrain, which yields an average fuel consumption of 4.5 L/100 km and 123 g/km of CO2.

The Swift Sport continues to be powered by a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol engine, which has been updated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system earlier this year. The total system output is 129 hp and 235 Nm of torque, numbers which are good for a century sprint time of 9.1 seconds and 210 km/h top speed.

Visual upgrades for the facelifted Swift are identical to that of the JDM model, and so features the new meshed grille design with a thin chrome strip, slightly revised headlights, new wheel designs, and additional paint colours, such as the Flame Orange Pearl metallic. The pillars have also been blacked out for a slightly sportier finish. LED headlights are now standard for all.

Inside, all Swift models get a seven-inch touchscreen info display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. An SD card-based GPS navigation can be had as an option.

For safety, all models now get adaptive cruise control as standard. Depending on the variant, there is also radar brake support, dual sensor brake support, lane departure warning and weaving alert, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and rear parking sensors.

Since the third-generation model debuted in 2017, Suzuki sold more than 745,000 units of the small hatchback globally. In the UK, it aims to sell around 12,000 units throughout 2021. Prices for the Japan-built Swifts start from £14,749 (RM80k) to £18,749 (RM101k).

GALLERY: 2021 Suzuki Swift facelift (JDM model)