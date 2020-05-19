In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Matthew H Tong / 19 May 2020 6:01 pm / 1 comment

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has just been given a facelift in its home market in Japan, featuring small design changes and some enhancements to spruce up the cutesy B-segment hatch. Both the regular Swift and Swift Hybrid have been refreshed, but the Swift Sport has yet to be updated.

In terms of styling, the most obvious change is the new grille design. The size and shape remain the same, but the plastic trim in the middle has been reduced to a thin strip that’s accented with chrome, and the inserts now feature a mesh design. The headlights and tail lights are carried over, but all variants get new sets of wheels, albeit in the same size as before.

Besides that, Suzuki also added more colours to the existing palette, including several two-tone options such as the Flame Orange Pearl with gloss black roof and Burning Red Pearl with black roof. The Rush Yellow metallic paint can be had with a silver roof (and silver mirror caps), but the pillars remain black.

No changes have been made to the cabin, save for the new “omnidirectional camera” (read: 360-degree camera) fitted to the hybrid variants. Paddle shifters are offered on more expensive variants, while the range-topping Hybrid SZ gets a raft of safety systems, such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and lane departure assist.

The mechanicals are unchanged as well, meaning all variants are powered by the same K12C 1.2 litre twin-injector Dualjet four-cylinder engine, making 91 PS at 6,000 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. There’s also the K10C 1.0 litre Boosterjet three-potter turbo (102 PS, 150 Nm) option, but the Japan market only gets the K12C for the time being. A five-speed manual or CVT sends drive to the front wheels.

Hybrid variants still use the K12C engine, but gains a small 3.1PS/50 Nm DC synchronous electric motor that acts as the car’s integrated starter generator (ISG). This is linked to a separate lithium-ion battery pack and provides assistance during acceleration, and it also recoups energy from deceleration. The all-wheel drive is also unique only to the hybrids.

Pricing for the refreshed Swift starts from 1,535,600 yen (RM62k) for the base XG variant with a five-speed manual, and goes up to 2,140,600 yen (RM87k) for the top Hybrid SZ. Like the new look?