10 September 2020

Here’s another orange McLaren, but this one’s more special. You’re looking at the McLaren Senna LM that was specially commissioned for the US market by dealers McLaren Orlando and McLaren North Jersey. Only five of these will be made.

The Senna LM is to commemorate the 25th anniversary of McLaren’s 24 Hours of Le Mans victory, hence LM. In 1995, the McLaren F1 GTR had the most successful debut in the endurance race’s history by winning and bringing five cars home (the other F1s finished third, fourth, fifth and 13th). To celebrate the outing and honour Bruce McLaren’s memory, a limited-run of five GTR-style McLaren F1s were built for the road.

The McLaren F1 LM had redesigned cam covers, more horsepower (680 PS/705 Nm, regular F1 had 627 PS/650 Nm), less weight and better aerodynamics through the use of GTR-style bodywork. The cars were painted in Papaya Orange to pay homage to the Can-Am sports cars of the 60s and the McLaren racing colours. Only six F1 LMs were made, and five of them sold.

The Senna is the most track-focused road car McLaren has ever built, and has consistently set the fastest lap times of any McLaren to date. Inspired by the original F1 LMs, these five bespoke Sennas by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) are painted in McLaren Orange and sport several factory upgrades.

Paint aside, the Senna LM gets new polished ports and cylinder heads for the engine (same power as the track-only Senna GTR at 814 hp), OZ aluminium wheels, quad exhausts tipped in satin gold, bespoke aerodynamically-enhanced bodywork, a 24k gold heatshield, fully bespoke interior including Titanium Nitride foot pedals, racing centre locks, and LM branding for both the interior and exterior.

The Senna LM is eye-catching to say the least, and looks very much like the road-legal race car that it is. Great detailing and stand-out colour as well. If the regular Senna – a £750,000 (RM4.06 million) 500-unit limited edition – is somehow too common…

