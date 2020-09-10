In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Danny Tan / 10 September 2020 10:26 am / 0 comments

One can never have too many Rs. The McLaren 620R can now be ordered with an R Pack from the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) bespoke division. This optional package – available to 225 customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa – includes several design and engineering upgrades that “further intensify the immersive driving experience” of the most track-focused and powerful Sports Series model.

The R Pack includes a gloss finish carbon fibre roof scoop, titanium SuperSports exhaust with gloss nano black finishers, gloss finish visual carbon fibre front fender louvres, and the carbon fibre interior pack.

The most striking of the parts is the CF roof scoop, which Woking says is inspired by the McLaren F1 Longtail. It operates as a fully functional air intake system that “invigorates the driving experience” with its active air induction sound. The roof scoop can also feature a camera that operates in conjunction with the McLaren Track Telemetry system to record track sessions.

The MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust is up to five decibels louder than other Sports Series exhaust options and delivers a sharper and more characterful exhaust note. The CF front fender louvres and the carbon interior pack further add to the race car look. The R Pack is priced at £25,000 (RM135,272) in the UK, which McLaren says is significantly less that when purchased individually.

The McLaren 620R evolves the competition spec of the McLaren 570S GT4 to deliver a motorsport experience in a road car. Power is delivered by a M838TE 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 engine used in race car, which has been reconfigured to achieve 620 PS and 620 Nm of torque, making the 620R the most powerful Sports Series car ever. 0-100 km/h is done in just 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 8.1 seconds.

Aerodynamic, hardware and chassis components are also shared with the GT4 car. The bodywork of the 620R develops a total of 185 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, and the coupe comes with carbon ceramic brakes, centre locking wheels and two-way manually adjustable GT4 dampers featuring 32 clicks of adjustment per corner. Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres are standard, with a Pirelli slick option for track use also available.

This is truly a road-legal race car (those Richard Mille stickers are standard), even before the R Pack.