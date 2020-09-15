In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Jaguar / By Mick Chan / 15 September 2020 4:21 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar has unveiled the F-Pace that is revised for the 2021 model year, which now comes with refreshed exterior design, an updated powertrain line-up with a new 404 PS/640 Nm plug-in hybrid as well as a revised interior featuring the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Styling updates on the 2021 F-Pace include more compact LED headlamps and tail lamps, a redesigned bonnet and a new grille featuring a diamond mesh design.

The new headlamps feature revised ‘double J’ LED daytime running lights, and these can be optionally specified with Pixel LED technology which offers increased resolution and brightness, and Adaptive Driving Beam creates varying light patterns to optimise visibility and reduce glare for oncoming drivers, according to Jaguar.

LED lighting is standard across the 2021 F-Pace range, and is available with auto high beam assist on SE and HSE variants, enabled by a forward-facing camera to detect oncoming vehicles. Under the skin, suspension continues to be double wishbones in front and a multi-link setup at the back. Rolling stock is offered from a range of 12 wheel options from four designs, ranging from 19 inches to 21 inches in diameter.

Leading the charge for powertrains in the 2021 F-Pace range is the P400e plug-in hybrid variant, which mates a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol unit with 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque to an electric motor that produces 143 PS and 275 Nm of torque, for a total system output of 404 PS and 640 Nm of torque. In all variants, drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The P400e plug-in hybrid is Jaguar’s first, packing a 17.1 kWh lithium-ion battery under the floor to aid cabin packaging. This can be charged from a 7 kW AC domestic wallbox that offers a 0-80% charge in one hour 40 minutes, whilea 32 kW DC fast charger delivers the same 0-80% charge in 30 minutes, says Jaguar. The F-Pace P400e can go up to 53 km purely on battery power, and at speeds of up to 140 km/h.

Combined, the PHEV powertrain of the F-Pace P400e is rated for CO2 emissions at 49 g/km and fuel consumption of 2.2 l/100 km. This variant does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.3 seconds. Other petrol engines in the line-up include the 3.0 litre inline-six Ingenium petrol mild-hybrid, offered in 340 PS/480 Nm and 400 PS/550 Nm states of tune in combination with a belt-integrated starter-generator and a 48V lithium-ion battery.

Both pair a twin-scroll turbocharger with an electric supercharger, and valvetrain features continuous variable valve lift (CVVL). In the more potent 400 PS form, the 3.0 litre mild-hybrid Ingenium petrol-equipped F-Pace does the 0-100 km/h accleration benchmark in 5.4 seconds.

Click to enlarge

Rounding up the range of petrol engines is the 2.0 litre inline-four Ingenium petrol unit that produces 250 PS and 365 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds while CO2 emission are rated at 209 g/km and fuel consumption at 9.3 l/100 km.

The Ingenium four- and six-cylinder diesel engines also employ mild-hybrid technology that features in the inline-six petrol, with the four-pot diesel offered in 163 PS/380 Nm and 204 PS/430 Nm states of tune. The mild-hybrid 3.0 litre inline-six Ingenium diesel with 300 PS/650 Nm enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds, while CO2 emissions is 194 g/km and fuel consumption is 7.4 l/100 km.

The range-wide standard all-wheel-drive provides RWD-biased performance, says Jaguar, and can vary the torque split between axles almost instantly, depending on conditions. The latest JaguarDrive Control drive modes selector features Comfort, Eco, Rain-Snow and Dynamic modes for the driver’s choosing.

More changes abound in the interior of the 2021 F-Pace, where the centre console and overall dashboard architecture has been redesigned to be more angular than the previous iteration, with infotainment in particular now upgraded to the Pivi Pro system that is accessed via a central 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen, housed in a magnesium alloy casing.

The new infotainment screen is 48% larger and three times brighter than the previous 10-inch screen, and the simplified menu structure allows drivers to access or view up to 90% of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less, according to Jaguar. Apple CarPlay is standard, and allows up to two phones to be connected via Bluetooth at the same time. Android Auto and Baidu CarLife are also available, depending on market.

The optional wireless device charging also includes a phone signal booster, which provides clearer phone call quality through an external aerial. The Pivi Pro system runs on a dedicated power source in order to enable instantaneous start-up, to be ready for use as soon as the driver gets in the vehicle.

The 2021 F-Pace gains a segment-first active road noise cancellation technology to reduce fatigue commonly associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency noise, and this monitors cabin occupancy and optimises performance in order to deliver the best possible experience for occupants aboard. This works in addition to engine noise cancellation to further enhance tranquility in the cabin, says Jaguar.

Audio in the 2021 F-Pace is offered from either 12-speaker or 16-speaker Meridian sound system with subwoofer, with technology to simulate a centre channel while Cabin Correction neutralises any remaining noise resonance that can be reflected off surfaces, while Digital Dither aids with clarity of low-volume notes. These work together with Active Road Noise Cancellation for optimum refinement, says Jaguar.

The rotary gear selector makes way for a new, longitudinally operated Drive Selector that gets ‘cricket ball’ stitching on its upper section, whilie the sides of the selector lever are fashioned from metal. New door cards now feature a 360-degree grab handle, providing easier access while also offering increased storage for drink bottles and other small items, while window switches have been repositioned downwards for easier reach.

Drivers get a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display that can show full-screen navigation with turn-by-turn prompts, digital dials, as well as access to media, contact list or infotainment details. This can be paired with the optional head-up display.

The seats now have wider cushioning, new massage functions and improved coverage of heating and cooling areas, while the headrests now feature an embossed Jaguar Leaper on selected trim levels, and “Est. 1935 Jaguar Coventry” upholstery tags denote the brand’s heritage.

The 2021 F-Pace also features cabin air ionisation with Nanoe technology, which aims to remove allergens and unpleasant odours from the cabin. This system features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultra-fine particulates, and occupants can activate the system by pressing the ‘Purify’ button in the cabin.

As before, the F-Pace features the wearable Activity Key that enables locking, unlocking and starting of the vehicle without the conventional key fob, albeit updated in its second-generation for the car’s 2021 model year. The new device incorporates a watch, and has a battery life of up to seven days between charges.

The 2021 F-Pace gains Clear Exit Monitor to its suite of advanced driver assistance systems, and this alerts both front and rear occupants to approaching cars or cyclists when exiting the vehicle. The automaker’s 3D Surround Camera technology offers both 360-degree and perspective views, along with ClearSight Plan View that enables the driver to ‘see through’ the bonnet to the terrain below.

Additional driver assist functions include Park Assist that works in both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces, and the driver can regain control at any time. Also included are adaptive cruise control, as well as Driver Condition Monitor that detects when a driver appears drowsy and alerts them to take a break.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is priced from GBP40,860 (RM217,448) in the United Kingdom, with the choice of S, SE and HSE specification packs on offer for the customer. All variants come in R-Dynamic specification, with an optionally available Black Exterior Pack.