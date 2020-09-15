In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 15 September 2020 10:36 am / 1 comment

The Nissan Z Proto has been teased once again, possibly for the last time before it gets fully unveiled to the public tomorrow, and here we have a shadowy frontal view of the forthcoming sports car concept from which we have a better idea of its width. This will be the precursor to the seventh-generation Fairlady two-door model, which has been widely tipped to bear the name 400Z.

The teaser from earlier this month revealed that the 400Z will draw from distinctly retro cues such as a shark-nose front end round LED daytime running lights recall the frontal styling of the 240Z, while the quad-oval tail lamps appear to be fashioned after the units from the 300ZX.

A subsequent video confirmed that the 400Z will receive a manual gearbox, and a button with a H-gate pattern to the right of the engine start button suggests that the 400Z will get a rev-matching function to go with its manual transmission, like thee one that is included in the 370Z.

Other details revealed so far show that the Z Proto will also have door sill treadplates with a ‘Z’ inscription, dual-five-spoke alloy wheels and Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres with white Nissan Z lettering on the sidewalls for an additional retro touch. A teaser video clip offers the sound of the Z Proto’s engine, which confirms it will have a six-cylinder engine.

Production for the 400Z has been reported to commence in 2022, and this will be built upon the FM platform which also forms the basis of the Infiniti Q60. The production 400Z is expected to use a version of that car’s 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 engine, with outputs in the ballpark of 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Not long now, until the Nissan Z Proto gets a proper unveiling.