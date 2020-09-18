In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 September 2020 3:05 pm / 0 comments

Speaking to paultan.org on the sidelines of the Malaysian launch of the Porsche Taycan, president of the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) Datuk Aishah Ahmad said that all fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles are subject to excise duty of 10%, regardless of brand.

The 10% excise duty rate for EVs has been in place from last year, said Aishah. “It’s automatic. [The rate for] CBU electric cars is 10%,” said the MAA president, who also confirmed that car companies in Malaysia do not need to make special arrangements or provisions – such as to invest in charging facilities – in order to qualify for the excise duty rate.

The 10% excise rate is relatively low, whereas conventional, internal combustion-powered passenger cars are subject to excise duty rates from 60% to 105%. In Malaysia, the just-launched Porsche Taycan range starts from RM725,000 for the Taycan 4S, ranging up to RM1,195,000 for the Taycan Turbo S.

Aishah also confirmed that road tax for electric vehicles is calculated based on kilowatts of output, also noting that all electric vehicles are subject to the same road tax structure. Regarding our query that some electric cars have followed a different pricing structure for road tax, Aishah said that “previously this was based on cc (displacement), but now [it has been] changed to kilowatts.”

From our earlier report, the payable road tax rate was initially drafted for calculation based on a kilowatt rate, and for which the table has been in place since 2011. According to JPJ sources, the rates for EVs were previously keyed in by clerks under the cc category during the vehicle registration, as a matter of familiarity.

As of March last year, the road tax rates for electric vehicles in Malaysia are as follows:

For private saloon motorcars – individual (code AB) and company registration (AC) – with a rated output of 80 kW and below, the rates are as such:

50 kW and below – RM20

Above 50 kW to 60 kW – RM44

Above 60 kW to 70 kW – RM56

Above 70 kW to 80 kW – RM72

Vehicles with a rated motor output of above 80 kW will have a base road tax applied as well as a progressive rate calculated into the final sum. The road tax rate is calculated as follows, starting with a base rate and an additional rate for each kW increase:

Above 80 kW to 90 kW – RM160, and RM0.32 sen for every 0.05 kW (50 watt) increase from 80 kW

Above 90 kW to 100 kW – RM224, and RM0.25 sen for every 0.05 kW (50 watt) increase from 90 kW

Above 100 kW to 125 kW – RM274, and RM0.50 sen for every 0.05 kW (50 watt) increase from 100 kW

Above 125 kW to 150 kW – RM524, and RM1.00 for every 0.05 kW (50 watt) increase from 125 kW

Above 150 kW – RM1,024, and RM1.35 for every 0.05 kW (50 watt) increase from 125 kW

