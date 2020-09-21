In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 21 September 2020 10:36 am / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that its has migrated to a new parts warehouse in Shah Alam to meet with increasing aftersales demand.

The opening of the new facility is part of MMM’s expansion plan, and boasts a storage capacity of up to 40,000 square feet. The company said this will improve warehouse operations, including consolidating all holdings under one roof.

It will also speed up parts delivery required by all MMM-authorised business partners, including 52 of its dealers nationwide.

Company CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said: “The relocation of our warehouse is in line with the continuous growth of Mitsubishi Motors business in Malaysia. The new parts warehouse is located at a strategic location with less road congestion and easy access to Federal and KESAS highways.”

“With this accessibility, we will be able to accelerate our parts delivery to MMM’s business partners as we constantly seek to improve customer’s aftersales experience by reducing cost and increasing our work efficiency,” he added.