When Ford unveiled its sixth-generation Bronco in July, it included an available Sasquatch package for those to wanted to maximise its off-roading capabilities straight out of the showroom. For those who were hoping to pair that with the involvement of its new seven-speed manual gearbox, there was initially disappointment as Ford stated that the Sasquatch Package would only come with the 10-speed automatic.
Now, the Blue Oval has listened to feedback from the Bronco community, and has announced that the Bronco can be specified with both the Sasquatch Package and the manual transmission from late 2021.
This means that the new seven-speed manual can be mated with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 315/70 off-road tyres, Dana front and rear electronically locking axles, high-clearance suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, track widths that have been increased by 50 mm and wider wheelarches.
In addition to the choice of manual transmission, the Sasquatch Package will be available across the Bronco line-up, including the base model, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks and Badlands trim levels, while coming as standard on the Wildtrak and First Edition variants.
Capability is always a priority, said Ford icon global director Fred Pericak, and pairing the Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual transmission and 4×4 system offers a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, he said. All Bronco variants get a Terrain Management System with five GOAT (Go Over Any type of Terrain) modes in the base variant and up to seven in the Black Diamond, Badlands and First Edition variants.
Powertrain comes courtesy of two petrol engines at launch – a 2.3 litre EcoBoost inline-four with 270 hp and 420 Nm of torque, and a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 that produces 310 hp and 542 Nm of torque. Last week, Ford teased an even more fortified version of the Bronco undergoing tests, one which could pack an even larger EcoBoost V6 engine.
It remains to be seen if this will be the 365 hp/515 Nm 3.0 litre unit in the Explorer, or the 450 hp/691 Nm 3.5 litre unit in the F-150 Raptor. For now though, the online configurator for the current Bronco range will go live next month, where customers can also compare pricing between different options, according to Ford.
GALLERY: Sixth-generation Ford Bronco
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
-
-
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
-
-
-
-
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
-
-
-
-
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
-
-
-
-
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
-
-
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
-
-
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
-
-
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
-
-
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
-
-
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
-
-
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
-
-
