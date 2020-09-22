In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 September 2020 11:25 am / 0 comments

When Ford unveiled its sixth-generation Bronco in July, it included an available Sasquatch package for those to wanted to maximise its off-roading capabilities straight out of the showroom. For those who were hoping to pair that with the involvement of its new seven-speed manual gearbox, there was initially disappointment as Ford stated that the Sasquatch Package would only come with the 10-speed automatic.

Now, the Blue Oval has listened to feedback from the Bronco community, and has announced that the Bronco can be specified with both the Sasquatch Package and the manual transmission from late 2021.

This means that the new seven-speed manual can be mated with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 315/70 off-road tyres, Dana front and rear electronically locking axles, high-clearance suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, track widths that have been increased by 50 mm and wider wheelarches.

In addition to the choice of manual transmission, the Sasquatch Package will be available across the Bronco line-up, including the base model, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks and Badlands trim levels, while coming as standard on the Wildtrak and First Edition variants.

Capability is always a priority, said Ford icon global director Fred Pericak, and pairing the Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual transmission and 4×4 system offers a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, he said. All Bronco variants get a Terrain Management System with five GOAT (Go Over Any type of Terrain) modes in the base variant and up to seven in the Black Diamond, Badlands and First Edition variants.

Powertrain comes courtesy of two petrol engines at launch – a 2.3 litre EcoBoost inline-four with 270 hp and 420 Nm of torque, and a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 that produces 310 hp and 542 Nm of torque. Last week, Ford teased an even more fortified version of the Bronco undergoing tests, one which could pack an even larger EcoBoost V6 engine.

It remains to be seen if this will be the 365 hp/515 Nm 3.0 litre unit in the Explorer, or the 450 hp/691 Nm 3.5 litre unit in the F-150 Raptor. For now though, the online configurator for the current Bronco range will go live next month, where customers can also compare pricing between different options, according to Ford.

GALLERY: Sixth-generation Ford Bronco