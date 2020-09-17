With Ford’s release of an image depicting what appears to be an even more beefed-up version of the Bronco in development camouflage, the American automaker looks set to be working on a version with greater off-roading capability, and possibly a more powerful engine.
The uprated Bronco variant could forego the Raptor name as used for the more off-road capable versions of the Ranger and the F-150, after it was discovered that Ford had filed a trademark for the name ‘Warthog’ for use on passenger cars, pick-up trucks and SUVs.
The most potent Bronco powertrain comes courtesy of a biturbo 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 petrol engine with 310 hp and 542 Nm of torque, which Ford had previously said will more than satisfy its customers’ needs, following its rival Jeep’s unveiling of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept that packs a 450 hp/610 Nm 6.4 litre Hemi V8.
A 310 hp/542 Nm 2.7 litre biturbo V6 currently tops the Bronco engine line-up
Ford won’t be leaving the Bronco’s powertrain unchanged with the chassis upgrades, however, as the more rugged ‘Warthog’ version could get a larger EcoBoost V6 petrol from within its current range, such as the 365 hp/515 Nm 3.0 litre unit in the Explorer, or the 450 hp/691 Nm 3.5 litre unit in the F-150 Raptor.
The latter will be closest to the 6.4 litre Wrangler in terms of output figures, should the Jeep go to production, and the adoption of the F-150 Raptor powertrain could be likely, as Car and Driver reports having seen shortened F-150 Raptor mules on test.
Just unveiled in July, the most off-road capable version of the Bronco comes in the Sasquatch Package, which includes items like 315/70 mud-terrain tyres, beadlock-capable forged aluminium wheels, high-clearance suspension and fender flares, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers and electronically controlled locking differentials. This package can be specified on all variants of the Bronco.
This uprated Bronco can be expected to wear a heftier price tag than the rest of the Bronco range, which was priced from US$29,995 (RM128,093) for the two-door and from US$34,695 (RM148,165) for the four-door.
GALLERY: Sixth-gneration Ford Bronco
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.