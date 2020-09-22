In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 22 September 2020 2:13 pm / 0 comments

Aside from the X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 and 250 4Matic and Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) also introduced a new W464 G-Class variant today, in the form of the G 350 d. It’s the second current-gen Gelandewagen to be sold in the country following the Mercedes-AMG G 63, which made its local debut in November 2018.

The G 350 d is powered by an OM656 3.0 litre inline-six cylinder turbodiesel with two-stage turbocharging and Camtronic variable valve timing. In terms of output, the mill offers 281 hp (286 PS) from 3,400 rpm to 4,600 rpm and 600 Nm from 1,200 rpm to 3,200 rpm.

Power is sent to the wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic torque converter automatic, with an all-wheel-drive system providing a 40:60 torque split. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 199 km/h.

The G 350 d features a suspension with active damping adjustment, and active engine mounts are used in the diesel G-Wagen for the first time. These are set to a softer mode at speeds below five km/h, with the mounts automatically stiffening at higher engine speeds for improved vibrational comfort and driving dynamics.

Driving modes are provided by Dynamic Select, with five drive modes providing different engine, transmission, suspension and steering behaviour to varying levels of sportiness.

The local specifications for the G 350 d – which rides on 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels – include an AMG Line exterior and AMG Night Package. The latter adds on the darkened treatment for indicators, reversing lamps and headlamps.

The package also dresses up the radiator grille louvres, spare wheel ring and bumper trim elements in obsidian black. A Stainless Steel package is also included, comprised of running boards along the sides, door sills and load sills guard at the back in the said material.

Other bits include a silver underguard and an exterior protective strip with a black pinstripe trim insert, as well as brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering. Standard equipment includes Multibeam LED headlights, a sliding sunroof and a heated windscreen.

Inside, you’ll find an Exclusive interior with the roof lining in black Dynamic, metal weave trim, red seat belts and leather on the upper and lower dashboard panels as well as red contrast top-stitching. Also on, a multi-function steering wheel dressed in Nappa leather, Comand Online and a Burmester surround sound audio system.

As for safety and driver assist kit, the list is led by active braking assist, which provides autonomous emergency braking. There’s also Distronic active distance assist, parking assist with Parktronic and a parking package with reverse camera, among other things.

The retail price of the fully-imported G 350 d starts from RM999,888 (on-the-road without insurance), which is considerably cheaper than the AMG G 63, which went for RM1,464,888 at point of its introduction in 2018.