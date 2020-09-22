In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 22 September 2020 11:39 am / 0 comments

The launch of the X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB range in Malaysia also saw the introduction of an AMG variant, which is the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic. Priced at RM363,137 on-the-road without insurance and factoring in the current sales tax relief, this is the most powerful version of the GLB you can buy, but there is a catch.

Unlike the GLB 200 and GLB 250, the GLB 35 does not come with third-row seating, so the maximum number of occupants is five instead of seven. So, if you absolutely must have seven seats in your GLB, look to the non-AMG variants instead.

If power is more of a concern over seating, you’ll be glad to know that the GLB 35 delivers 306 PS (302 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. This comes from an uprated M260 2.0 litre four-cylinder, which is mated to a eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT dual-clutch transmission – like in the new A 45 S – and an AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Performance-wise, the SUV will sprint from a rest to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The GLB 35 also comes with AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension and 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels as standard.

Stopping power comes from all-round ventilated and perforated brake discs, with those at the front measuring 350 mm and gripped by four-piston fixed calipers, while the rear gets 330 mm discs and single-piston floating calipers.

The higher price point also nets you Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, which aren’t present on the other GLB variants. An AMG Line exterior package is standard too, with the GLB 35 sporting a Panamericana front grille and round exhaust tips to differentiate itself as a performance model.

Moving inside, the GLB 35 shares some items with the GLB 250, including a Nappa leather steering wheel, carbon-structure trim, Artico leather/Dinamica microfibre upholstery (with red topstitching), AMG floor mats and sports seats, but with the addition of designo red seat belts.

The standard list of equipment consists of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with two 10.25-inch screens and AMG-specific displays, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control with rear vents, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, LTE module for Mercedes me connected services, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a Burmester surround sound system.

On the safety and assistance front, you get a reverse camera, blind spot assist, remote engine start, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Pre-Safe, active brake assist, hands-free access, Keyless-Go, a tyre pressure monitoring system and Easy-Pack tailgate. One feature that isn’t present on the non-AMG GLBs, but is found on the GLB 35, is active lane keeping assist.