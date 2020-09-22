In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 22 September 2020 11:30 am / 0 comments

As the third quarter draws near to a close, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is urging employees to consider vehicle deliveries to be their “absolute top priority.” Musk did so via an email titled “All hands on deck!,” a move he typically pulls towards the end of every quarter.

In the email, Musk said “we have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it. This is the most number of vehicles per day that we’ve ever had to deliver.”

“It’s also extremely important that we keep factory output as high as possible over the remaining 10 days. This is vital for the California market,” the 49-year-old added. Tesla’s highest ever quarterly sales record was 112,000 units, a feat it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019, right before the coronavirus pandemic ground things to a halt.

Tesla hopes to deliver 500,000 vehicles globally in 2020. For the first half of the year, it only managed to sell roughly 179,000 cars, which is less than half of the 367,200 units it sold in 1H 2019.

Currently, the automaker produces the Model S, X, 3 and Y at its factory in Fremont, California. It also produces the Model 3 at the new Gigafactory in Shanghai, which are shipped to other countries in Asia. Meanwhile, production in Europe is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of the year.