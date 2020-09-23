In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

Showing its intentions about the World Superbike Championship are deadly serious, BMW Motorrad has turned up the heat and issued the 2020 BMW Motorrad M1000RR (M RR) homologation special. The inclusion of a plethora of lightweight performance parts and aerodynamics aids serve to give the M1000RR an edge over its superbike rivals.

Based on the inline four-cylinder mill from the base S1000RR, the M RR claims to get 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Use of two-ring forged piston for Mahle, a 13.5 compression ratio, titanium valves and lighter connecting rods from Pankl made of titanium gives the M RR a 15,100 rpm redline.

According to BMW Motorrad, the M1000RR is more powerful than the S1000RR everywhere from 6,000 to 15,100 rpm, a very strong indication of where the boys from Munich expect the M RR to be spending most of its time. However, the use of BMW’s Shiftcam variable valve technology apparently allows the M RR’s engine to be flexible enough for sporty road use.

Aerodynamics is also a feature of the M RR’s performance inventory, with the addition of the currently de riguer wings on the front fairing. Finished in clear coated carbon-fibre, the wings produce aerodynamic downforce that acts on the front wheel to minimise wheelies and increase traction.

Further weight reduction is realised throughout the M1000RR, aside from the 12 gramme lighter pistons and 85 gramme lighter connecting rods. A full system titanium exhaust that weighs 3.36 kg is included with the M RR, along with M Sport carbon-fibre wheels and lightweight battery.

For the first time in BMW’s two-wheelers, the M1000RR sports M performance brakes, just like the M cars in BMW’s catalogue, eschewing the use of the industry standard Brembos. BMW claims the brakes, finished in a fetching anodised blue with ‘M’ logo, were developed from its superbike racing efforts and provide fade stability and controllability.

If the standard M1000RR is not enough, BMW Motorrad will sell you the optional M Competition package. This gives you a GPS laptrigger and activation code, milled parts package, additional carbon-fibre parts, a 220 gramme lighter swing arm, DLC-coated M endurance chain and passenger package including tail-hump cover.

No word yet on pricing for the Malaysia market but we can assume it will not be cheap and probably available in a very limited quantity being a homologation special, with the base model S1000R going for RM108,500. Based on the price tags for competition such as the Ducati Panigale V4R (RM299,000), the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP (RM198,000), Aprilia RSV4 Factory (RM159,000) and Kawasaki ZX-10RR (RM159,000) as well as the limited edition BMW Motorrad HP4 Race (RM521,000), expect the price to be well above a quarter of a million Ringgit.