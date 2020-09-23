In Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 23 September 2020 4:30 pm / 0 comments

Car subscription service Flux is opening itself up to commercial customers with a new offering called Flux Business Class. The product provides businesses with a cost-competitive and hassle-free way of adding to their company car fleets, it says, with neither the credit burden and maintenance costs of buying a car outright, nor the expense and inflexibility of a lease.

Flux is providing one-, two- and three-year subscription plans with no downpayment, enabling companies to get a car without expending any unnecessary cashflow (there’s also no start fee, unlike the consumer offerings). As usual, monthly payments include insurance, road tax, maintenance and wear-and-tear costs.

One big benefit of Business Class, Flux says, is the fact that it is an off-balance sheet expense, so businesses won’t have to declare their cars as assets – meaning that they can claim a greater tax deduction. The company will also continually refresh the fleet to ensure customers can continue to reap the benefits throughout the subscription period.

Flux will also provide a courtesy car when required and manage maintenance and documentation renewals. Another advantage for commercial customers is the ability to have a single account and online bill for the entire fleet, with the option to pay via either a corporate card or direct debit. Car usage and health analytics and 24-hour roadside assistance are also offered.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of new and pre-owned vehicles from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Peugeot, Nissan, Volvo, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Isuzu and Ford. Flux has also added Protons to the fleet recently and plans to expand with new units of the X70 and the forthcoming X50. Various body styles are being offered, with monthly payments starting from RM1,805 for a sedan, RM2,135 for an SUV, RM3,405 for an executive sedan, RM3,140 for an MPV and RM2,458 for a pick-up truck.

Business Class customers will get their own account manager that will provide a proposal and a quotation when they sign up. Once they agree, the concierge will deliver the car to the home or office and start the subscription. For more information, visit the official website. What do you think – is this a worthwhile option for corporate consumers? Sound off in the comments after the jump.