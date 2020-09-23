In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 23 September 2020 10:18 am / 0 comments

The Tesla Model S has been around for over eight years now, becoming one of the brand’s best-selling models. Since its introduction, the electric vehicle has received consistent updates, which include new technologies and an expanded list of powertrains to ensure it remains relevant in its segment.

However, the past few years have seen several automakers introducing their own EVs to make the Model S feel redundant, with some of them flaunting big numbers to generate headlines. To remind everyone why Tesla is the “top dog” in the EV world, the company announced the new Model S Plaid at its recent Battery Day event.

The new version of the EV has been highly anticipated for some time now, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously hinting at the powertrain last year. “The only thing beyond Ludicrous is Plaid,” read the tweet, which was posted on September 12, 2019. Following that, development cars have been sighted undergoing testing, including on the Nurburgring.

Why Plaid? Well, Musk is referencing the 1987 movie Spaceballs, where the available speeds of the fictional Spaceball One spacecraft are Light Speed, Ridiculous Speed, Ludicrous Speed and finally, Plaid. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the term, as it was also used for a drive mode found in the Roadster about two years ago.

So, the Tesla Model S Plaid is being billed as a very, very fast EV, and on paper, it certainly holds up. Like some Model S variants, the Plaid comes with all-wheel drive but instead of just two electric motors, it has three. While the company hasn’t revealed the exact layout, it is expected that two of the motors are placed at the rear, with the third upfront.

This setup offers over 1,100 hp and an unknown amount of torque, which is good for a zero to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of less than two seconds. The Plaid is also said to complete a quarter-mile (about 400 metres) in under nine seconds and flat out, it will hit 322 km/h (200 mph).

By comparison, the current Performance variant of the Model S offers 778 hp and 1,140 Nm, and will take 2.3 seconds to do the same sprint, with a 262 km/h top speed. Widening the comparison further, the range-topping Porsche Taycan Turbo S, with its 751 hp and 1,050 Nm, takes 2.6 seconds to complete the same 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) dash, and maxes out at 260 km/h.

During the reveal, we also get to see the model lap Laguna Seca, where it managed to set a blistering time of 1:30.30, making it faster around the circuit than a McLaren P1, Ferrari 488 GTB and Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Musk also said the Plaid will offer around 837 km (520 miles) of range, but didn’t reveal just what battery is being used to enable that. The figure beats Performance variant’s 560 km (348 miles) EPA rating as well as the upcoming Lucid Air’s estimated EPA range of 832 km (517 miles), which will pack a whopping 113-kWh battery pack when it comes out in 2021.

That same year is when deliveries of the Plaid will begin, but it will cost quite a pretty penny for all that performance. On Tesla’s United States website, the Plaid is currently priced at USD134,490 (RM556,923), making it USD45,000 (RM186,345) more than the Performance variant (USD89,490 or RM370,578).