By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2020 5:42 pm

A new record in the Malaysia Book of Records was achieved when 137 Ford Mustangs gathered under the Malaysian Mustang Club banner. The event, held at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, saw Mustang owners and fans get together to share the Mustang experience.

An official record certificate was presented to the club president, Alfred C K Joseph, by the chief operating officer of the Malaysia Book of Records, Christopher Wong. “We are please to receive a place in the Malaysia Book of Records as the organiser of the largest gathering of Ford Mustangs in Malaysia,” said Joseph.

“Our intent is to foster unity and harmony in our multi-cultural country through a love and passion for cars,” Joseph continued. Established in 2018, the Malaysian Mustang Club now has 245 members.

Aside from sharing information and knowledge about the Mustang, the club also advocates safe and courteous driving and provides a platform for Mustang fans to connect with one another. The Ford Mustang was first released in 1964 and has been in continuous production ever since.

Currently in its sixth design iteration, the Mustang received a engine line up revision in 2018. The base model Mustang is powered by a 2,300 cc, four-cylinder Ecoboost engine while the V-eight Mustang gets a 5,000 cc mill that produces 460 hp and 569 Nm of torque.