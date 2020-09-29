In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 29 September 2020 9:45 am / 6 comments

All 1,000 units of the Toyota GR Yaris bound for the Australian market have been snapped up in the span of six days since pre-orders began. According to CarAdvice, Toyota Australia had forecasted that it could take up to 18 months to clear the first vehicle, but who were they kidding, right?

Following the overwhelming and unexpected response, the company had to temporarily shut down its pre-order website, although some dealers are still accepting deposits. Part of the reason the GR Yaris is so well-received is due to the AUD$39,950 (RM118k) drive-away offer, which amounts to a whopping AUD$14,000 (RM41k) discount compared to the full recommended retail price.

The GR Yaris, dubbed the most powerful three-cylinder production car in the world, is positioned as a small “city car.” In Australia, its recommended selling price hovers close to rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI.

Now, to recap, this hot Yaris gets a bespoke shell and features a turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6 litre three-cylinder engine that produces 272 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Those are huge numbers for a three-potter, and the power-to-weight ratio is 4.706 kg/PS.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, though a CVT may be introduced sometime in the future. Power is routed to all four wheels through a unique GR_Four AWD system, featuring two Torsen mechanical self-locking differentials at each end.

For suspension, the front gets MacPherson struts and the rear gets double wishbones (standard Yaris gets torsion beam instead). No active damping or variable ride height in the interest of weight. The show car sits on 18-inch multi-spoke BBS wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, although Enkei rollers shod in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050 rubber come as standard.

The hot hatch is also expected to make its Malaysian debut, following a teaser released by UMW Toyota Motor earlier in July. The car won’t be cheap, so expect to fork out roughly the same amount as you would for its rival, the FK8 Honda Civic Type R (RM330k before SST rebates). So, who’s eyeing for one?

2020 Toyota GR Yaris at the Tokyo Auto Salon