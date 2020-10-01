In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 October 2020 12:54 pm / 0 comments

Audi has taken the veils off its latest electrified model, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e. Based on the fourth-generation compact hatch (launched earlier in March), this plug-in hybrid model is powered primarily by a 1.4 litre four-cylinder TFSI engine, which makes 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque on its own.

The engine works in tandem with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor (lighter and more compact than its predecessor). It generates 80 kW and 330 Nm of torque, and is integrated into the six-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Together, it produces 204 PS and 350 Nm of torque, and would do the century sprint in 7.6 seconds. Top speed is rated at 227 km/h.

A 13 kWh lithium-ion battery with 96 prismatic cells is located under the rear seats. Audi says the prismatic cells offer 48% greater energy density than before, offering up to 66 km of range (20 km more) on a full charge. The A3 PHEV always starts in EV mode, even at temperatures as low as -28 degrees Celsius.

A top speed of 140 km/h is achievable in pure electric mode as well. For low speed driving, the mandatory e-sound or Acoustic Vehicle Alert System is automatically activated. Audi claims a combined fuel consumption of 1.5-1.4 litres per 100 km, and a CO2 emissions of 31 grammes per km.

For charging, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e charges with a maximum power of 2.9 kW. That’s roughly four hours to fully charge the battery. There’s also brake regeneration – the electric motor produces up to 0.3 g of deceleration, which Audi says is enough to cover the vast majority of braking applications in everyday driving.

Like most Audis, the A3 Sportback PHEV gets the Audi drive select system as standard, offering comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual driving profiles. Two additional hybrid modes – “Battery Hold” and “Battery Charge” – can be selected, too.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights (upgradable to Matrix LED units), specially designed 16-inch alloys (17- or 18-inch hoops available upon request), hybrid-specific instrumentation and infotainment graphics. Customers can peruse the free myAudi app to control charging times and pre-entry climate control remotely, too.

Besides the aforementioned kit, optional extras such a head-up display, sport seats with integrated head restraints, and a panoramic glass sunroof can also be had. For safety, there’s Audi pre sense front, lane departure warning, turn assist, and swerve assist as standard. Adaptive cruise assist is optional, though.

In Germany, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is priced from €37,470 (RM183k), but customers are entitled to incentives as much as €6,750 (RM33k). It will officially go on sale in the next few weeks.