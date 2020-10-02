In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 October 2020 11:28 am / 5 comments

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)’s decision to switch from roadside ticketing machines for street parking to payment via mobile applications or e-wallets as of October 1 has caught a number of people by surprise, not least the 330,000 or so users registered with JomParking.

The mobile application, which was the go-to parking payment app for roadside parking in Kuala Lumpur for a good period of time, is not one of the four mobile app platforms named by DBKL as digital channels to collect street parking charges in areas under the purview of the city council. The four approved mobile apps are EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking or MCash.

The short notice by DBKL on the switch from ticket machines to e-wallet payment will have an effect on users, according to a group of MPs. The parliamentarians have urged the city council to consider granting a grace period to car commuters in the city by not imposing summonses on vehicles parked by the shoulder of roads until a transition can be made, the Malay Mail reports.

The MPs, which include Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, said that those who are not accustomed to using e-wallets will be affected by the absence of machines to make physical payments. Those that were familiar with digital payment would also be caught out, as JomParking is now toothless in the city.

“Users will have to migrate from the old app to the new, as JomParking is not one of the e-wallet apps which can be used, requiring users’ balance to be transferred or otherwise refunded. In 2016, it was estimated that there were approximately 46,100 road shoulder parking lots, and in December last year it is understood there were 330,000 or so JomParking app users,” the MPs said in a joint statement.

They asked DBKL to resolve the issue of users’ remaining balance in JomParking as soon as possible, be it through transfer to any e-wallet of the user’s choice or through a refund.