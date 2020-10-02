In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 2 October 2020 9:51 am / 11 comments

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that roadside parking within the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur will no longer use roadside payment machines from September 30, 2020.

Effective October 1, roadside parking in areas under the purview of the city council will be payable through one of four listed mobile applications or e-wallets, which are EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking or MCash, said DBKL. Integration with other e-wallets such as Boost and Touch ‘n Go eWallet are also in the works to offer users a wider selection of payment methods, the city council said.

Meanwhile, DBKL also stated that daily and monthly parking passes have yet to be operational, and the passes will be activated only after system upgrades have been completed. Applications for specially allocated parking lots are still being received as usual, and the rates for DBKL parking lots remain as before, it said, also recommending members of the public to get familiarised with the new parking payment methods.

The Wilayah Parking and Flexi Parking apps appear to be nearly identical (left), while payment for parking in DBKL areas via TnG eWallet is currently offline for upgrading (right)

A quick sampling of the mobile applications listed have found that Flexiparking and Wilayah Parking are near-identical, and the e-wallets in both of these apps can be replenished through online banking, credit cards, as well as Boost, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and GrabPay e-wallets.

JomParking uses tokens as currency in its own e-wallet, and those are purchased via GrabPay. However, its users who frequent DBKL parking locations will no longer be able to use their tokens there, as it appears usage of the app in Kuala Lumpur is now limited to one area in Cheras.

Meanwhile, the MCash e-wallet can be topped up via online banking (RM50 minimum top-up), credit card (RM25 minimum top-up), merchant on-location via QR code, E-Pay voucher, Digi reload, KK Super Mart via bar code or QR code, and MCash itself via alphanumeric code.

JomParking (left), another parking payment app, previously worked for various areas in the Klang Valley, however it no longer works in downtown KL; a parking ticket machine in TTDI operational in September (right)

The proliferation of mobile applications with their own systems could prove laborious for the end user, who will potentially have to have money tied up in various separate e-wallets, cashless as they may be.

Many, if not most road users will frequent areas that are under more than one municipal council, and with the growing network of additional players in the market with their own e-wallet systems, users will need to keep tabs on their balances across various e-wallets to ensure they do not get caught out.

What do you think of these developments, dear readers? Will the myriad payment options improve convenience or add to confusion?