Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that roadside parking within the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur will no longer use roadside payment machines from September 30, 2020.
Effective October 1, roadside parking in areas under the purview of the city council will be payable through one of four listed mobile applications or e-wallets, which are EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking or MCash, said DBKL. Integration with other e-wallets such as Boost and Touch ‘n Go eWallet are also in the works to offer users a wider selection of payment methods, the city council said.
Meanwhile, DBKL also stated that daily and monthly parking passes have yet to be operational, and the passes will be activated only after system upgrades have been completed. Applications for specially allocated parking lots are still being received as usual, and the rates for DBKL parking lots remain as before, it said, also recommending members of the public to get familiarised with the new parking payment methods.
A quick sampling of the mobile applications listed have found that Flexiparking and Wilayah Parking are near-identical, and the e-wallets in both of these apps can be replenished through online banking, credit cards, as well as Boost, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and GrabPay e-wallets.
JomParking uses tokens as currency in its own e-wallet, and those are purchased via GrabPay. However, its users who frequent DBKL parking locations will no longer be able to use their tokens there, as it appears usage of the app in Kuala Lumpur is now limited to one area in Cheras.
Meanwhile, the MCash e-wallet can be topped up via online banking (RM50 minimum top-up), credit card (RM25 minimum top-up), merchant on-location via QR code, E-Pay voucher, Digi reload, KK Super Mart via bar code or QR code, and MCash itself via alphanumeric code.
The proliferation of mobile applications with their own systems could prove laborious for the end user, who will potentially have to have money tied up in various separate e-wallets, cashless as they may be.
Many, if not most road users will frequent areas that are under more than one municipal council, and with the growing network of additional players in the market with their own e-wallet systems, users will need to keep tabs on their balances across various e-wallets to ensure they do not get caught out.
What do you think of these developments, dear readers? Will the myriad payment options improve convenience or add to confusion?
Comments
Pakai TnG e-wallet je senang.
Why cashless.. even now parking toksah bayar.
DBKL should start controlling open car parks..since the LRT3 is coming to completion in less than a year from now.
More car parks allow more cars to come in the city. More cars = higher carbon footprint = more emission.
Either reduce the number of open space parkings or reduce the size to fit kei size cars, like Japan (where b segment cars like vios city cannot fit and need to go expensive private car parks).
What we want is better enforcement, but DBKL prioritise payment..
Try dont pay and you will see the enforcement you asked for.
Why don’t DBKL use 1 app rather than 4 apps. Initially they use JomParking and few months ago the app no longer provide service. Imagine the money we have putting inside is literrally burnt. Last time Smart Selangor can use to pay DBKL roadside parking but yesterday when I activate the apps the DBKL no longer available. So DBKL how many more APPS you want to use and withdraw to trouble to citizens. Why don’t DBKL launched they OWN APPS instead of using 3rd party one and keep changing. You guys are just nothing more to do but to trouble the road user.
Agreed that there are too many parking operators. Once I was in Seremban and used the Smart Selangor parking app to pay. The app detected I was in Seremban and prompted me to pay and I did accordingly. Just 5 minutes later I saw a summon on my windscreen. The local parking operator said that app cannot be used and I had to pay cash again plus pay the fine of 10 ringgit. Meanwhile Smart Selangor had deducted from my wallet.
Typical local gomen mentality. Last minute announcement, removal of existing e-payment provider like Smart Selangor without a mention. Then expect rakyat to just switch over to new e-payment just like that.
Where is the grace period? Where is the transition period? What about the balance left in previous e-payment? All done with tidak apa, not my problem attitude.
They treat the epayment system same as machine base payment… epayment shall be borderless..where..1 one ewallet can use at various places…but now…1 ewallet…1 border…damn stupid…need to maintain many e wallet in phone…
Cashless parking should be introduced nationwide with one single apps. At the moment, the various local authorities have their own systems which only applicable to certain areas. In Penang, the Penang Smart Parking which started 1st January this year only covers the island n the seberang. It’s very convenient with time up alert and you can top up without having to go to your parked car. I am all for this type of cashless parking.
MCash minimum topup RM50? WHAT A JOKE! Imagine a B40 who rarely park at DBKL’s territory and they want to park like for less than 3 hours only and gotta topup rm50. That amount are a lot to them. Why can’t they just put it no minimum amount to topup. Don’t say like grab cause wanted to make the transaction smooth & save time. Hello, rich people can topup straight 1k inside while we B40s gotta topup sikit2, we don’t mind if we have to topup many times. Just give people choice la u think RM50 is small amount? It’s like lunch money for 3 days for some people. Boooo!!!