2 October 2020 / By Gerard Lye

Pagani has officially confirmed that it will be introducing the new Huayra R on November 12, with company founder Horacio Pagani revealing the information in a video meant to promote the Autostyle Design Competition.

In the video, Pagani says the Huayra R will feature a “new aspirated engine made especially for this purpose,” which could mean it will be naturally aspirated. If true, the new model will be significantly different from other Huayra variants, which are all powered by an AMG-built 6.0 litre twin-turbo V12.

Based on the sketch of an engine showed in the video, it appears as though the Huayra R’s engine will pack twelve cylinders as well. We also get a glimpse of a wheel with a “Huayra R” inscription, but beyond that, further details about the car are unknown.

The Huayra R should be the spiritual successor to the Zonda R, and should come with plenty of aerodynamic and performance enhancements, with greater focus on lightweight materials. However, it remains to be seen if it will be a track-only special like the Zonda R, or if it can actually be driven on public roads. Look to November 12 for the company to reveal all.