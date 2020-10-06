In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 October 2020 11:10 am / 3 comments

Fans of the Need for Speed game franchise have yet another thing to look forward to, as Electronic Arts has just dropped an official reveal trailer for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on October 5.

That’s 5/10, as in 510, the police radio code for speed or racing vehicles, but you’ll have to wait until November 6 for the game to drop on the PS4, Xbox and PC, while Nintendo Switch owners need to hold out until November 13 to tangle with virtual cops. The good news here is that cross-platform multiplayer will be available, so squaring off against your friends is possible, regardless of hardware.

Like the earlier Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 titles, expect exotic cars and high-speed police chases with the remastered version, but in greater visual fidelity than what was produced by Criterion Games a decade ago.

However, there are some caveats, as PS4, Xbox One and Switch owners will only be able to run the game at 1080p at 30 frames per second (fps), while PS4 Pro and Xbox One X players have the option of 1080p 60 fps or 4K 30 fps. Those on the PC are capped at 60 fps no matter the resolution, which is done deliberately to ensure a fair cross-platform multiplayer experience.

Other features include all the additional main DLC that came with the original game, along with brand new achievements, wraps, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates. The Autolog social network is also carried over, so you can see who is truly the “king” of Seacrest County.

Of course, the available cars are an important aspect of any racing game, and there are plenty of makes to choose from, including Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Gumpert, Jaguar, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Pagani, Porsche and Subaru (the full list can be found here).