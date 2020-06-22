In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2020 5:01 pm / 0 comments

The Need for Speed series has been around since the 90s, with the latest entry being Need for Speed Heat, which was released in November last year. Now, the company has revealed that a new entry in the series is on the way, as seen during the recent EA Play Live event.

While the new Need for Speed has yet to be given a title, the brief preview did give us a good look at the game’s graphics. The two featured cars in the teaser include the Nissan 180SX and 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with both looking amazingly realistic, although we’ll need to wait until the game is released to see if the finished product remains true to what was shown.

The big news here is the return of Criterion Games as the developer of new NFS game, with the company’s previous works being 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and 2012’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

The company also had a hand in making 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals and the recent Heat, although it was Ghost Games (otherwise known as EA Gothenburg) that led the development work on those games – it was also responsible for 2015’s Need for Speed and 2017’s Need for Speed Payback.

The return of Criterion should bode well for NFS fans, considering their previous projects were well received by critics. Matt Webster, general manager of Criterion Games, said. “I wanted to let you all know how excited our team here in Guildford is to be back in the driver’s seat of development for Need for Speed.”

“As you’ll know we have real history with racing and with Need for Speed. We’re focused on bringing Criterion’s unique point of view, unparalleled game feel, and high-quality innovations that will chart a new future for this wonderful series of games,” he added.

The next Need For Speed is slated to debut by the second half of 2021, so there’s about a year to get hyped for it, with plenty more teasers likely to come our way. With Gran Turismo 7 already confirmed for the PlayStation 5, fans of racing video games will have more than one thing to spend their money on in the next few months.