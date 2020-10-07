In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 7 October 2020 1:42 pm / 4 comments

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has just introduced a new Premium Package for the E3 Porsche Cayenne. This adds air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management for better dynamics, 21-inch RS Spyder wheels, Park Assist with Surround View system, and Comfort Access.

Also included in the mix is the Bose Surround Sound System, four-zone climate control, and Porsche Dynamic Light System. No changes have been made to the engine, so the Cayenne continues to be powered by the same 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, making 340 PS at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm.

An eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and active all-wheel drive system are fitted as standard. Thus equipped, the Cayenne would complete the century sprint in 6.2 seconds before hitting a top speed of 245 km/h. Braking power comes from a pair of 350 mm front rotors clamped by four-piston calipers, while the rear discs are managed by two-piston units.

Now, the Cayenne Premium Package is priced from RM680,000, and each purchase comes with a four-year warranty with four years free service and maintenance. SDAP is currently taking orders, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2021.

Company CEO Christopher Hunter said: “There’s nothing quite like a ride in a sports car, be it for the driver or the passenger, and it’s our goal to share “that sportscar feeling” with more Porsche enthusiasts in Malaysia.

“The introduction of the new Cayenne Premium Package has enabled us to do that, and we stay committed to finding new ways of bringing fans closer to realising their dreams of owning a Porsche. The SUV segment continues to gain popularity in Malaysia, and as the sportiest car in that segment, the Cayenne is uniquely placed to capture the hearts of customers who want to experience the brand and our sports cars,” he added.