By Mick Chan / 7 October 2020 7:10 pm

The mid-lifecycle update, or Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) for the G01 BMW X3 has been spotted once again following an earlier sighting of a development vehicle in August, and this time our spy photographers have captured images of what appears to be the M40i variant.

The development unit seen here sports a redesigned set of headlamps and tail lamps, the former can be seen to feature LED DRLs of a new shape. The SUV’s kidney grille and front bumper are expected to undergo revisions, as are the tail lamps which will feature new graphics.

One of the images in the supplied set also shows the forthcoming X4 LCI next to the X3 LCI, and the diamond pin design for the X4 grille can be seen behind the camouflage mesh, whereas the X3 LCI is shown to retain the more conventional vertical slats in its pair of grilles.

BMW X4 LCI mule (left image) spotted; click to enlarge

Unlike the differences in grille design between the G20 3 Series and G22 4 Series, however, the one here on the X4 appears not to span quite the same depth as that on the 4 Series and on the latest G80 M3/G82 M4 duo, though the definitive result remains to be seen.

The powertrain of the X3 M40i variant is expected to gain a slight power bump, likely to match the 374 PS and 500 Nm of other ’40i’ variants such as in the 3 Series and 4 Series, and transmission will most certainly be an eight-speed torque converter automatic sending drive to all four wheels.

Detail changes can be expected in the interior of the G01 X3 LCI as well. Though the exact extent of the updates here remain to be seen, this will surface later on as more of the development vehicles are photographed and revealed in due course.