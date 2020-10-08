In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2020 10:53 am / 2 comments

Getting a major update for the coming year are the 2021 Honda CBR650R sports bike and CB650R naked sports, Honda’s offerings in the middleweight motorcycle market. Biggest changes come in the form of the front suspension and, in the engine room, Euro 5 emissions compliance.

For the front end of the CBR650R and CB650R, Showa supplies its 41 mm diameter Separate Function Big Piston (SF-BP) forks. The SF-BP upside-down fork puts a pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other, which Honda says delivers high damping performance and lighter component weight.

At the back, a mono shock with seven-stage preload adjustment is used, as in the previous generation model. Braking is done with a four-piston radial-mount calipers at the front, clamping twin 310 mm diameter discs while the rear uses a single-piston rear caliper and 240mm disc with two-channel ABS as standard.

In the engine, changes have been made to the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencers to ensure the CBR650R and CB650R conform to Euro 5 requirements. Power output from the 649 cc, DOHC, 16-valve inline four is now 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm with 63 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm and weight is claimed to be 208 kg.

Moving on to the styling department, the CBR650R comes in two colour options – Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic with silver accents (previously red) and Candy Chromosphere Red with black and white graphics for 2021. An LCD display with improved visibility and hew headlight reflectors, a USB-C charging port, plus minor revisions to the side panels and number plate mount round out the changes for the CBR650R.

The CBR650R’s naked sports sibling, the CB650R, gets the same suspension and engine upgrades and updates. Changes to the handlebar position improve rider ergonomics. The change in handlebar angle from 32 to 35 degrees enables improved low speed handling, especially u-turns and tight corners, for the CB650R, says Honda.

For 2021, the CB650R comes in four colour choices, one of them new. These are Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic while the new addition to the catalogue is Pearl Smoky Grey.

Power numbers for the CB650R are identical to the CB650R but wet weight is 202.5 kg. The side panels on the CB650R have been redesigned for a minimalist look and the rear mudguard is now made from steel, replacing the previous nylon plastic item.

In Malaysia, the 2019 Honda CBR650R sports bike retails at RM45,499 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Meanwhile the naked sports CB650R is priced at RM43,499.