In Cars, GMC, International News / By Danny Tan / 8 October 2020 2:12 pm / 1 comment

The GMC Hummer EV, which will finally make its debut this month, has been teased again. Not long now, because the “world’s first all-electric supertruck” will be unveiled on October 20, which is less than two weeks away. The debut was originally scheduled for May this year.

In the dramatic Hollywood-style clip above, General Motors says that “the Quiet Revolution is coming” and that “it will shatter all expectations, reimagine what is possible, and electrify the world. Literally”. That’s a play on the reborn Hummer being fully battery powered – yes, there’s no big internal combustion engine this time around, just Ultium batteries and e-motors.

The video doesn’t show much of the new Hummer, except for a silhouette of a square-cut truck shape, and the wheels. Prior to this, GMC showed off the Hummer EV’s Crab Walk mode, which basically uses an all-wheel steering system to turn all four wheels in the same direction, allowing it to crawl diagonally. Like a crab.

The Crab Walk feature should be useful off-road, giving drivers an alternative way out when confronted with a challenging obstacle. Engaging it involves a military-style animation being played on the infotainment screen, which sounds corny but is rather cool. The infotainment home screen confirms features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and trailer mode, among other connectivity, navigation and camera functions.

GMC is claiming up to 1,000 hp, over 15,000 Nm of torque and a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of three seconds. Future rivals include the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T, but GM is the first to market, with production starting this fall.

Other touted features include Adrenaline Mode, Super Fast Charging, next-gen Super Cruise autonomous drive, Infinity Roof and modular Sky Panels (remove four roof panels and front T-bar for the full sky effect), and ultra vision cameras. Sounds like a crazy big thing, right? Perhaps it really will be a revolution.



